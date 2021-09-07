Wirathu founded a nationalist organisation that was accused of inciting violence against Muslims. Photo: AP
Wirathu, the Myanmar monk labelled ‘the face of Buddhist terror’, released from prison after charges dropped
- Wirathu became prominent in 2012 after deadly riots broke out between Buddhists and ethnic minority Rohingya Muslims
- Wirathu and his supporters were also successful in lobbying for laws making interfaith marriages difficult
Topic | Myanmar
