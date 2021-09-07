Myanmar’s military ruler Min Aung Hlaing last month took on the role of prime minister and pledged to hold new elections by 2023. Photo: AFP
Myanmar’s shadow government urges ‘revolt against the rule of military terrorists’
- Myanmar’s military toppled the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, triggering a wave of protests by pro-democracy supporters
- The country’s shadow government has urged members of security forces to join them and for ethnic forces in border areas to attack the ruling junta
Topic | Myanmar's democratic transition
Myanmar’s military ruler Min Aung Hlaing last month took on the role of prime minister and pledged to hold new elections by 2023. Photo: AFP