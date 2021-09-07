Tourists pictured on a near-empty beach in Phuket, Thailand, in July. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Thailand plans for foreign tourists’ return; virus spreader jailed in Vietnam
- Thailand plans to create more access to its popular tourist destinations, including Bangkok and Pattaya, starting next month
- Elsewhere, Indonesia’s second Covid-19 wave showed signs of easing, and Japan is considering the wide usage of so-called vaccine passports
