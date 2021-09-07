Tourists pictured on a near-empty beach in Phuket, Thailand, in July. Photo: Bloomberg Tourists pictured on a near-empty beach in Phuket, Thailand, in July. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Thailand plans for foreign tourists’ return; virus spreader jailed in Vietnam

  • Thailand plans to create more access to its popular tourist destinations, including Bangkok and Pattaya, starting next month
  • Elsewhere, Indonesia’s second Covid-19 wave showed signs of easing, and Japan is considering the wide usage of so-called vaccine passports

Updated: 6:29pm, 7 Sep, 2021

