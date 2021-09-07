Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency officers and police pictured carrying out a raid in 2018. Photo: AFP Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency officers and police pictured carrying out a raid in 2018. Photo: AFP
4 Chinese drug traffickers killed in Philippines methamphetamine bust

  • Police said one of the men, Xu Youha, was a ‘key player’ and had been under surveillance. The four reportedly died in a gun battle while trying to escape
  • The drugs, with an estimated value of nearly US$70 million, were put on small boats in international waters and smuggled into the country, police said

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Manila

Updated: 7:12pm, 7 Sep, 2021

