Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency officers and police pictured carrying out a raid in 2018. Photo: AFP
4 Chinese drug traffickers killed in Philippines methamphetamine bust
- Police said one of the men, Xu Youha, was a ‘key player’ and had been under surveillance. The four reportedly died in a gun battle while trying to escape
- The drugs, with an estimated value of nearly US$70 million, were put on small boats in international waters and smuggled into the country, police said
