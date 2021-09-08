People sit at the Cheonggye Stream in Seoul. About 42.6 per cent of South Koreans are fully vaccinated. Photo: AP People sit at the Cheonggye Stream in Seoul. About 42.6 per cent of South Koreans are fully vaccinated. Photo: AP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Singapore cases highest in over a year; South Korea plans to ‘live more normally’ with virus

  • Singapore on Wednesday reported 347 new Covid-19 cases, the highest since August 2020
  • Elsewhere, South Korea plans to open up once it reaches its 80 per cent vaccination milestone, and Japan is expected to ease curbs in November

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 7:02pm, 8 Sep, 2021

