People sit at the Cheonggye Stream in Seoul. About 42.6 per cent of South Koreans are fully vaccinated. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Singapore cases highest in over a year; South Korea plans to ‘live more normally’ with virus
- Singapore on Wednesday reported 347 new Covid-19 cases, the highest since August 2020
- Elsewhere, South Korea plans to open up once it reaches its 80 per cent vaccination milestone, and Japan is expected to ease curbs in November
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People sit at the Cheonggye Stream in Seoul. About 42.6 per cent of South Koreans are fully vaccinated. Photo: AP