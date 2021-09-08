Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said his decision to accept the VP nomination was driven by love of country, and because he wants to see ‘continuity’ in his efforts. Photo: Reuters
Rodrigo Duterte accepts nomination to run as vice-president in 2022 Philippine election
- The president is barred from running for another term, and rivals have criticised his plan as an attempt to keep his grip on power
- Earlier, Senator Panfilo Lacson was the first to declare his candidacy for the presidential election, although he trails behind Sara Duterte-Carpio in polls
