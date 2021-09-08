Six video clips of Clement Chia Tian Xiang torturing his poodle, named Leslie, circulated online last year, leading to his arrest. Photo: Facebook Six video clips of Clement Chia Tian Xiang torturing his poodle, named Leslie, circulated online last year, leading to his arrest. Photo: Facebook
Singapore man pleads guilty to torturing pet poodle, after videos of abuse went viral

  • Clement Chia Tian Xiang repeatedly beat the dog named Leslie between 2016 and 2017. He and his cousin recorded the abuse
  • The videos surfaced online last year, leading to his arrest on four charges under the Animals and Birds Act of cruelly torturing an animal

Today Online

Updated: 10:30pm, 8 Sep, 2021

