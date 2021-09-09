Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana. Photo: Reuters Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana. Photo: Reuters
Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Philippine defence minister says US alliance needs comprehensive review to address ‘rise of China’

  • Delfin Lorenzana said the US treaty with Japan, its World War II enemy, was more explicit than its agreement with the Philippines
  • He said the Manila and Washington should consider revising defence pacts to ensure both could better respond to ‘grey zone threats’

Topic |   The Philippines
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:04pm, 9 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana. Photo: Reuters Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana. Photo: Reuters
Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE