Plaintiffs challenging the law preventing women in Malaysia passing their citizenship to children born overseas. Photo: AFP
Malaysian mothers win High Court battle against ‘sexist’ citizenship law
- Malaysia is one of 25 countries that do not give mothers and fathers equal rights under the country’s citizenship law
- Malaysia’s constitution gives fathers the automatic right to confer citizenship to their children born abroad, but it does not mention mothers
Topic | Malaysia
