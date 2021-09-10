First-time mum Jia Jia spends time with her new cub on September 6, 2021. Photo: Wildlife Reserves Singapore
Singapore seeks name for panda cub that ‘reflects friendship with China’
- The baby was born on August 14 to Jia Jia and Kai Kai, who became first-time parents during their seventh breeding season
- The Singapore public can make suggestions until September 19, and a panel of judges that includes the Chinese embassy will make a shortlist
Topic | Pandas
First-time mum Jia Jia spends time with her new cub on September 6, 2021. Photo: Wildlife Reserves Singapore