Pandas
Singapore seeks name for panda cub that ‘reflects friendship with China’

  • The baby was born on August 14 to Jia Jia and Kai Kai, who became first-time parents during their seventh breeding season
  • The Singapore public can make suggestions until September 19, and a panel of judges that includes the Chinese embassy will make a shortlist

Updated: 3:34pm, 10 Sep, 2021

