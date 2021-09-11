A Myanmar soldier stands guard as fighting escalates in the country. An estimated 1,058 activists and bystanders have been killed since February’s army takeover. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar: deadly fighting after opposition urges nationwide uprising call
- At least 20 people, including teenagers, were killed in clashes between government troops and resistance forces in the Magway region
- This comes after the opposition National Unity Government called for a ‘people’s defensive war’ against military rule following the February coup
Topic | Myanmar
