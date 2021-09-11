Villagers wade though floodwaters after the Philippines was hit by two major tropical storms in a week. Photo: EPA-EFE Villagers wade though floodwaters after the Philippines was hit by two major tropical storms in a week. Photo: EPA-EFE
Typhoon Chanthu hits Philippines, causing hundreds to evacuate

  • Once categorised as a super typhoon, the storm hit Batanes province and is moving towards Taiwan, which says it is unlikely to make landfall
  • Meanwhile, Vietnam is bracing for Tropical Storm Conson, which will be the fifth storm to hit the country this year

DPA and Reuters

Updated: 3:12pm, 11 Sep, 2021

Villagers wade though floodwaters after the Philippines was hit by two major tropical storms in a week. Photo: EPA-EFE
