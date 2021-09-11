A vessel of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force, such as those that can now be sold to Vietnam under the new accord, is seen conducting training in the East China Sea. Photo: Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force Handout A vessel of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force, such as those that can now be sold to Vietnam under the new accord, is seen conducting training in the East China Sea. Photo: Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force Handout
Amid China worries, Japan-Vietnam sign defence export deal

  • The accord enabling exports of Japanese-made defence equipment and technology to the Southeast Asian nation was signed in Hanoi
  • Both sides reportedly agreed to work together for a rules-based international order and reaffirmed the importance of freedom of navigation and overflight

Kyodo
Updated: 9:07pm, 11 Sep, 2021

