Thailand on August 24 decriminalised kratom, a tropical leaf long used as a herbal remedy but which some health regulators around the world have criticised as potentially unsafe. Photo: Thailand’s Office of the Narcotics Control Board Handout / AFP
Kratom rush in Thailand as producers eye US exports of opioid-like herb
- The US kratom market is estimated to be valued at more than US$1 billion annually, much of which is currently imported from Indonesia
- But the opioid alternative is under review by the WHO’s drug dependence committee and the US FDA has warned consumers about it
Topic | Thailand
Thailand on August 24 decriminalised kratom, a tropical leaf long used as a herbal remedy but which some health regulators around the world have criticised as potentially unsafe. Photo: Thailand’s Office of the Narcotics Control Board Handout / AFP