Indonesians queue for Covid-19 vaccinations. The region’s biggest economy is focused on the long game in dealing with the pandemic. Photo: EPA-EFE Indonesians queue for Covid-19 vaccinations. The region’s biggest economy is focused on the long game in dealing with the pandemic. Photo: EPA-EFE
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Southeast Asian countries choose to reopen, balancing virus with economy

  • Nations are being worn down both by the economic costs from Covid-19 lockdowns and an increasing sense of exhaustion among their populations
  • There is a shift to treating Covid-19 as endemic, with Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand emulating Singapore’s strategy of learning to ‘live with the virus’

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:48am, 13 Sep, 2021

