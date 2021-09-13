Malaysia’s Prime Minister Ismail Sabri, centre, waves during the opening of parliament in Kuala Lumpur on Monday. Photo: Malaysia’s Department of Information Handout via EPA
Malaysia’s ruling coalition signs landmark pact with opposition, in boost to PM Ismail Sabri
- The bipartisan pact covers areas such as strengthening a Covid-19 plan, parliamentary reforms, and freedom of the judiciary, the PM said
- Ismail Sabri leads with a slim four-seat majority, and the pact could help him pass the 2022 budget – which serves as a de facto confidence vote – in October
Topic | Malaysian politics
