People cross a street in Manila after authorities lifted a stay-at-home order amid record infections fuelled by the contagious Delta variant. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Philippines to test localised lockdowns in Metro Manila region
- The health ministry will determine which parts of the capital region – home to 13 million people in 16 cities – will be placed under tight or loose alert levels
- Elsewhere, Australia plans to introduce a digital border pass for vaccinated travellers, and Indonesia relaxed some restrictions in Bali
