People cross a street in Manila after authorities lifted a stay-at-home order amid record infections fuelled by the contagious Delta variant. Photo: AFP People cross a street in Manila after authorities lifted a stay-at-home order amid record infections fuelled by the contagious Delta variant. Photo: AFP
People cross a street in Manila after authorities lifted a stay-at-home order amid record infections fuelled by the contagious Delta variant. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Philippines to test localised lockdowns in Metro Manila region

  • The health ministry will determine which parts of the capital region – home to 13 million people in 16 cities – will be placed under tight or loose alert levels
  • Elsewhere, Australia plans to introduce a digital border pass for vaccinated travellers, and Indonesia relaxed some restrictions in Bali

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 11:01am, 14 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People cross a street in Manila after authorities lifted a stay-at-home order amid record infections fuelled by the contagious Delta variant. Photo: AFP People cross a street in Manila after authorities lifted a stay-at-home order amid record infections fuelled by the contagious Delta variant. Photo: AFP
People cross a street in Manila after authorities lifted a stay-at-home order amid record infections fuelled by the contagious Delta variant. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE