A researcher swaps samples from a bat's mouth in Thailand. Almost two dozen bat species that can be infected by coronaviruses dwell in parts of Asia. Photo: AP
Thousands in China, Southeast Asia infected annually by animals carrying coronaviruses, raising pandemic risk: study
- The EcoHealth Alliance and Singapore’s Duke-NUS Medical School modelled bat distribution to estimate the risk of exposure to Sars-related coronaviruses
- They found about 400,000 get mild infections each year. The study comes amid contentious debate on how Covid-19 originated
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
