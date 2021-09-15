Carrie Er with her pet white terriers Sasha and Piper at her home in Singapore. Photo: AFP Carrie Er with her pet white terriers Sasha and Piper at her home in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Carrie Er with her pet white terriers Sasha and Piper at her home in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Singapore’s pet influencers make dollars from dog photos, cashing in on social media trend

  • There are a growing number of pet influencers in the city state, a trend fuelled by a rise in online shopping and pet ownership during the Covid-19 pandemic
  • Some have earned thousands of dollars endorsing products ranging from vacuum cleaners to shoes – and are even represented by marketing agencies

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Singapore

Updated: 7:18pm, 15 Sep, 2021

