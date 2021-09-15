Police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency officials inspect seized narcotics after a drugs bust. Photo: Philippine National Police-Public Information Office via AFP
ICC judges question legitimacy of the Philippines’ ‘war on drugs’, authorise investigation
- In a written decision, the judges said killings committed across the Philippines as part of the war on drugs appear to amount to a crime against humanity
- The anti-drugs campaign of President Rodrigo Duterte ‘cannot be seen as a legitimate law enforcement operation’, the judges said
