ICC judges question legitimacy of the Philippines’ ‘war on drugs’, authorise investigation

  • In a written decision, the judges said killings committed across the Philippines as part of the war on drugs appear to amount to a crime against humanity
  • The anti-drugs campaign of President Rodrigo Duterte ‘cannot be seen as a legitimate law enforcement operation’, the judges said

Associated Press in The Hague

Updated: 11:21pm, 15 Sep, 2021

Police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency officials inspect seized narcotics after a drugs bust. Photo: Philippine National Police-Public Information Office via AFP
