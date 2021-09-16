Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s government insists the ICC does not have jurisdiction in the country. Photo: AFP Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s government insists the ICC does not have jurisdiction in the country. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Philippines will not cooperate with ICC ‘war on drugs’ probe, Duterte lawyer says

  • The International Criminal Court has authorised a full investigation into possible crimes against humanity during the anti-narcotics campaign
  • But President Rodrigo Duterte’s government said the ICC does not have jurisdiction in the country after he pulled out of The Hague-based court

Topic |   The Philippines
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:22pm, 16 Sep, 2021

