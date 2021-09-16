Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin shows off an AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine vial at a mass vaccination programme in Surabaya. Photo: Reuters Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin shows off an AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine vial at a mass vaccination programme in Surabaya. Photo: Reuters
Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin shows off an AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine vial at a mass vaccination programme in Surabaya. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Indonesia in talks with WHO as it aims to become vaccine manufacturing hub

  • Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the country is well placed to join South Africa in being one of the WHO’s vaccine ‘technology transfer hubs’
  • He said Indonesian pharmaceutical companies are also in talks with vaccine manufacturers and developers

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:22pm, 16 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin shows off an AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine vial at a mass vaccination programme in Surabaya. Photo: Reuters Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin shows off an AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine vial at a mass vaccination programme in Surabaya. Photo: Reuters
Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin shows off an AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine vial at a mass vaccination programme in Surabaya. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE