In Asia, airlines operated just 14 per cent of their 2019 international capacity in July. File photo: AFP
Singapore, Hong Kong threaten to retaliate over European Union’s tougher airport slot rules
- The EU plans to force airlines to use 50 per cent of take-off and landing slots frozen during the pandemic from October
- Asian carriers say they will be unfairly penalised as their long-haul routes will take time to recover, with some regional regulators mulling retaliatory action
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
