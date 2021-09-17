In Asia, airlines operated just 14 per cent of their 2019 international capacity in July. File photo: AFP In Asia, airlines operated just 14 per cent of their 2019 international capacity in July. File photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore, Hong Kong threaten to retaliate over European Union’s tougher airport slot rules

  • The EU plans to force airlines to use 50 per cent of take-off and landing slots frozen during the pandemic from October
  • Asian carriers say they will be unfairly penalised as their long-haul routes will take time to recover, with some regional regulators mulling retaliatory action

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:31pm, 17 Sep, 2021

