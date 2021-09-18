The pandemic has exacerbated a pre-existing lack of nurses in the Philippines. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Singapore shifts primary schools to online learning; fatigued Philippine nurses battle resignations
- The education ministry said Primary 1 to 5 students will move to home-based learning from September 27 to October 6
- The Philippines is enduring a record rise in infections, forcing nurses to work long hours for little pay on often precarious short-term contracts
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
