Ali Kalora was the leader of the East Indonesia Mujahideen (MIT) terror group in Indonesia. Photo: Handout Ali Kalora was the leader of the East Indonesia Mujahideen (MIT) terror group in Indonesia. Photo: Handout
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Indonesia’s most wanted militant Ali Kalora killed in jungle shoot-out

  • Kalora was the leader of ‘MIT’ – the East Indonesia Mujahideen network that had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State
  • Another suspected extremist, Jaka Ramadan, was also shot dead in the raid that was part of a sweeping counterterrorism campaign

Associated Press
Updated: 12:51am, 19 Sep, 2021

