Ali Kalora was the leader of the East Indonesia Mujahideen (MIT) terror group in Indonesia. Photo: Handout
Indonesia’s most wanted militant Ali Kalora killed in jungle shoot-out
- Kalora was the leader of ‘MIT’ – the East Indonesia Mujahideen network that had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State
- Another suspected extremist, Jaka Ramadan, was also shot dead in the raid that was part of a sweeping counterterrorism campaign
Topic | Islamic State
Ali Kalora was the leader of the East Indonesia Mujahideen (MIT) terror group in Indonesia. Photo: Handout