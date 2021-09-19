A military vehicle patrols the street in Yangon on September 7, 2021. File photo: EPA-EFE A military vehicle patrols the street in Yangon on September 7, 2021. File photo: EPA-EFE
A military vehicle patrols the street in Yangon on September 7, 2021. File photo: EPA-EFE
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Myanmar anti-coup group bombs military convoy near Yangon, leaving at least 2 dead

  • The bomb attack on security forces saw several killed in an ensuing firefight, the military and media said
  • Since the February 1 coup, various townships across Myanmar have formed ‘people defence forces’ to fight back against the junta

Topic |   Myanmar
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:42pm, 19 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A military vehicle patrols the street in Yangon on September 7, 2021. File photo: EPA-EFE A military vehicle patrols the street in Yangon on September 7, 2021. File photo: EPA-EFE
A military vehicle patrols the street in Yangon on September 7, 2021. File photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE