Manny Pacquiao has accepted the nomination of his faction of the ruling PDP-Laban Party. Photo: EPA
Philippines presidential race: former boxer Manny Pacquiao enters the ring for 2022
- Pacquiao and President Rodrigo Duterte belong to the same party but the former boxer has accused the leader of being too friendly with China
- Pacquiao trails the front-runners in opinion polls, which have been led consistently by Duterte’s daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio
