A largely empty Merlion Park is seen in Singapore late last month. Photo: Reuters A largely empty Merlion Park is seen in Singapore late last month. Photo: Reuters
A largely empty Merlion Park is seen in Singapore late last month. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Singapore watching ICU capacity as cases stick above 1,000; researchers hunt for bat virus samples in Cambodia

  • The next one to two weeks ‘will be critical’ for the city state, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said in a Facebook post late on Sunday
  • Elsewhere, researchers in northern Cambodia are collecting samples from bats in bid to better understand the coronavirus pandemic

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 12:49pm, 20 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A largely empty Merlion Park is seen in Singapore late last month. Photo: Reuters A largely empty Merlion Park is seen in Singapore late last month. Photo: Reuters
A largely empty Merlion Park is seen in Singapore late last month. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE