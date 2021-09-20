A clown seen at outside a primary school in Singapore. Photo: Facebook A clown seen at outside a primary school in Singapore. Photo: Facebook
A clown seen at outside a primary school in Singapore. Photo: Facebook
Singapore reminds children of stranger danger amid reports of clowns loitering outside schools

  • The incidents are alleged to involve a speech academy which employed clowns to advertise its classes as part of a publicity campaign
  • The academy has apologised, but clarified its clowns did ‘not offer any form of monetary rewards for children to follow them’

Today Online

Updated: 6:05pm, 20 Sep, 2021

