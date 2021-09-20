Malaysia is among 11 member countries of the CPTPP. Photo: Reuters Malaysia is among 11 member countries of the CPTPP. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia ‘encouraged’ by China’s interest to join CPTPP trade pact

  • Malaysia’s Ministry of International Trade and Industry said in a statement to Bernama that negotiations with China could start in 2022 at the earliest
  • If China joined the CPTPP, the gross domestic product of participating economies would account for around 30 per cent of global GDP

Kyodo
Updated: 10:04pm, 20 Sep, 2021

