Malaysia is among 11 member countries of the CPTPP. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia ‘encouraged’ by China’s interest to join CPTPP trade pact
- Malaysia’s Ministry of International Trade and Industry said in a statement to Bernama that negotiations with China could start in 2022 at the earliest
- If China joined the CPTPP, the gross domestic product of participating economies would account for around 30 per cent of global GDP
Topic | CPTPP
