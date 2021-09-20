Before the pandemic, Thailand drew tens of millions of visitors a year. Photo: Shutterstock Before the pandemic, Thailand drew tens of millions of visitors a year. Photo: Shutterstock
Before the pandemic, Thailand drew tens of millions of visitors a year. Photo: Shutterstock
Thailand
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Details of some 100 million visitors to Thailand exposed online: research firm

  • UK firm Comparitech said any foreigner who has travelled to Thailand in the last decade ‘might have had their information exposed’
  • Thai authorities ‘maintain the data was not accessed by any unauthorised parties’, it said in a report

Topic |   Thailand
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:33pm, 20 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Before the pandemic, Thailand drew tens of millions of visitors a year. Photo: Shutterstock Before the pandemic, Thailand drew tens of millions of visitors a year. Photo: Shutterstock
Before the pandemic, Thailand drew tens of millions of visitors a year. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE