Before the pandemic, Thailand drew tens of millions of visitors a year. Photo: Shutterstock
Details of some 100 million visitors to Thailand exposed online: research firm
- UK firm Comparitech said any foreigner who has travelled to Thailand in the last decade ‘might have had their information exposed’
- Thai authorities ‘maintain the data was not accessed by any unauthorised parties’, it said in a report
Topic | Thailand
Before the pandemic, Thailand drew tens of millions of visitors a year. Photo: Shutterstock