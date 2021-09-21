A coronavirus contact tracing sign is seen in the Raffles Place financial business district of Singapore at lunchtime earlier this month. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Singapore’s oldest Covid-19 survivor dies aged 103; India to restart vaccine exports
- Yap Lay Hong made headlines last year as one of the oldest coronavirus survivors anywhere. She died in hospital on Sunday morning
- Elsewhere, Vietnam is to buy 10 million doses of Cuban vaccines, and construction sites in Melbourne were shut following violent anti-vax protests
