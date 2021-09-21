Nanyang Technological University's Food Science and Technology Programme Director William Chen holds a durian husk, while Dr Tracy Cui, research fellow at the university, holds a hydrogel sheet made from the fruit. Photo: Reuters
Singapore scientists turn discarded durian husks into antibacterial bandages
- A soft hydrogel for the bandages is made by mixing glycerol with cellulose powder extracted from the husks after they are sliced and freeze-dried
- The researchers say using waste materials and yeast for the antimicrobial bandages is more cost effective than the production of conventional ones
Topic | Singapore
