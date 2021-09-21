Teodoro Locsin, the Philippines‘ foreign minister, pictured with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
Aukus gets the Philippines’ backing – despite warnings from Indonesia, Malaysia about defence partnership
- In a statement, the Philippines’ Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin said the deal ‘should restore and keep balance rather than destabilise it’
- Indonesia and Malaysia have sounded the alarm about nuclear powered submarines amid a burgeoning superpower rivalry in Southeast Asia
