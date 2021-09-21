The detainees could be jailed for up to two years if found guilty. Photo: Bloomberg The detainees could be jailed for up to two years if found guilty. Photo: Bloomberg
The detainees could be jailed for up to two years if found guilty. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore arrests 18 suspects for importing staff on fake work permits

  • The manpower ministry uncovered a ‘potential syndicate suspected of setting up several shell companies to apply for work passes’
  • The case came to light after a foreign national in July attempted to acquire Singapore work pass illegally, prompting a months-long investigation

Topic |   Singapore
DPAReuters
DPA and Reuters

Updated: 7:38pm, 21 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The detainees could be jailed for up to two years if found guilty. Photo: Bloomberg The detainees could be jailed for up to two years if found guilty. Photo: Bloomberg
The detainees could be jailed for up to two years if found guilty. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE