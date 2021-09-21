The detainees could be jailed for up to two years if found guilty. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore arrests 18 suspects for importing staff on fake work permits
- The manpower ministry uncovered a ‘potential syndicate suspected of setting up several shell companies to apply for work passes’
- The case came to light after a foreign national in July attempted to acquire Singapore work pass illegally, prompting a months-long investigation
Topic | Singapore
