Isko Moreno, celebrity mayor of Manila, to run for president of the Philippines

  • The 46-year-old mayor is expected to bank on his rags-to-power life story, movie star looks and widely praised projects in Manila
  • A child scavenger before becoming an actor then entering politics, Moreno is the latest aspirant in the race to succeed Rodrigo Duterte

Associated Press
Associated Press in Manila

Updated: 1:04pm, 22 Sep, 2021

Manila Mayor Francisco 'Isko Moreno' Domagoso speaks at an inauguration ceremony in the Philippine capital earlier this year. Photo: AP
