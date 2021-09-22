Manila Mayor Francisco ‘Isko Moreno’ Domagoso speaks at an inauguration ceremony in the Philippine capital earlier this year. Photo: AP
Isko Moreno, celebrity mayor of Manila, to run for president of the Philippines
- The 46-year-old mayor is expected to bank on his rags-to-power life story, movie star looks and widely praised projects in Manila
- A child scavenger before becoming an actor then entering politics, Moreno is the latest aspirant in the race to succeed Rodrigo Duterte
