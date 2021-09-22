Sydney Opera House seen from the air. Australia’s borders have been mostly shut to non-citizens and non-residents since March 2020. Photo: Xinhua Sydney Opera House seen from the air. Australia’s borders have been mostly shut to non-citizens and non-residents since March 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Australia plans Christmas border reopening; Philippines’ Duterte slams ‘selfish’ rich nations at UN for hoarding vaccines

  • The Philippines’ vaccination campaign has been plagued by shortages and delivery delays since it began in March
  • Elsewhere, New Zealand ‘may not go back to zero’ cases, says health chief; India readies roll-out of world’s first DNA-based vaccine

Updated: 2:06pm, 22 Sep, 2021

