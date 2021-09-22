A labourer works on a new Covid-19 quarantine centre in Muse, near the China-Myanmar border. Photo: AFP
China secretly sending Myanmar rebels Covid-19 vaccines, medical workers and other aid, groups say
- Thousands of vaccines, medical workers and construction materials for quarantine centres have reportedly been shipped over the porous border
- Health workers have also crossed over from China to deliver masks and hand sanitiser, according to multiple rebel groups
