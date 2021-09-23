Sean Turnell, a detained Australian adviser to Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, is seen getting a Covid-19 vaccine in July. He appeared in a Yangon court on Thursday. Photo: AFP Sean Turnell, a detained Australian adviser to Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, is seen getting a Covid-19 vaccine in July. He appeared in a Yangon court on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Myanmar: Australian adviser to Aung San Suu Kyi in court; thousands flee town after clashes

  • Macquarie University professor Sean Turnell was the first foreigner arrested after the February 1 coup, on immigration and official secrets charges
  • Meanwhile, thousands of residents have fled a town in west Myanmar after days of fighting between anti-junta dissidents and the military

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:10pm, 23 Sep, 2021

