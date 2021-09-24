A woman gets vaccinated against Covid-19 in Selangor, Malaysia. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Malaysia and Singapore to mutually recognise vaccination records; South Korea hits record daily cases
- National Recovery Council chairman Muhyiddin Yassin said he and Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong discussed the importance of reopening the border to both countries
- Elsewhere, more than half of Australia’s adult population were fully vaccinated and Cambodia cancelled its ‘Festival of the Dead’ after an outbreak among monks
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A woman gets vaccinated against Covid-19 in Selangor, Malaysia. Photo: Xinhua