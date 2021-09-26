Parts of a destroyed communications tower belonging to the military-owned Mytel telecommunications company, which was damaged by protesters against the military coup. Photo: AFP
Myanmar junta says ‘terrorist’ acts by anti-coup protesters to blame for internet blackouts
- The State Administration Council said communications towers were destroyed by ‘people’s defence forces’ formed after the military takeover
- Anti-coup fighters said telecoms services in northern Sagaing region, where clashes with the military have been fierce, were down on Sunday
