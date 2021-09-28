Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will leave office next year as a president can only serve for a single term of six years and cannot seek re-election. Photo: AP Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will leave office next year as a president can only serve for a single term of six years and cannot seek re-election. Photo: AP
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will leave office next year as a president can only serve for a single term of six years and cannot seek re-election. Photo: AP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Majority in Philippines agree Rodrigo Duterte’s vice-president bid violates constitution: survey

  • A poll found only 39 per cent agreed the president should run for office when his term expires next year, while 60 per cent disagreed
  • The Social Weather Stations survey found three-quarters of Filipinos were satisfied with Duterte’s performance in June but his ratings had dropped

Topic |   The Philippines
DPA
DPA

Updated: 8:00am, 28 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will leave office next year as a president can only serve for a single term of six years and cannot seek re-election. Photo: AP Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will leave office next year as a president can only serve for a single term of six years and cannot seek re-election. Photo: AP
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will leave office next year as a president can only serve for a single term of six years and cannot seek re-election. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE