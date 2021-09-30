Police officers patrol through the streets of Melbourne on Wednesday. Photo: AFP Police officers patrol through the streets of Melbourne on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Police officers patrol through the streets of Melbourne on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: record deaths test Singapore’s reopening plans; illegal home parties behind surge in Melbourne cases

  • Singapore reported more than 2,200 new cases and eight deaths from Covid-19 on Wednesday
  • Nearly a third of 1,438 fresh infections in Victoria blamed on home parties last weekend to watch the Australian Rules Football Grand Final on TV

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 12:14pm, 30 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Police officers patrol through the streets of Melbourne on Wednesday. Photo: AFP Police officers patrol through the streets of Melbourne on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Police officers patrol through the streets of Melbourne on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE