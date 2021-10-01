The approvals add to Singapore’s expanding activities in cryptocurrency. Photo: AFP
Singapore gives cryptocurrency licences to DBS unit, Australia’s Independent Reserve
- The companies received formal approval from Singapore’s central bank to provide digital payment token services as a major payment institution
- The approval for Southeast Asia’s largest lender is seen as key to show how the MAS will regulate a sector that’s seen as risky and open to money laundering
Topic | Singapore
