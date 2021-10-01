Malaysia is home to suppliers and factories serving European semiconductor makers as well as major carmakers including Toyota. Photo: Shutterstock
Malaysia’s help needed to ease global semiconductor shortage, Taiwan says
- Malaysia is home to suppliers and factories serving European semiconductor makers as well as major carmakers including Toyota
- Taiwan’s Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua says the island, a major chip producer, cannot sort out the problem alone because the supply chain is so complex
