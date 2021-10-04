People wearing face masks pass in front of the Singapore central business district. The city state is aiming to open up more travel lanes by the end of the year. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Singapore aims for more vaccinated traveller lanes, New Zealand drops zero-Covid strategy
- Trade Minister Gan Kim Yong said Singapore is in talks with several countries for vaccinated travel lanes by year-end, despite a surge in domestic cases
- PM Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand will shift to living with Covid-19, with the strategy change accelerated by the Delta variant
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
