Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures as he delivers his sixth State of the Nation Address in Quezon City, Metro Manila, in July. Photo: Reuters Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures as he delivers his sixth State of the Nation Address in Quezon City, Metro Manila, in July. Photo: Reuters
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures as he delivers his sixth State of the Nation Address in Quezon City, Metro Manila, in July. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Philippines to investigate 154 police over Rodrigo Duterte’s deadly drug war

  • An initial probe found that the officers could be criminally liable for their conduct, in a rare admission by the state that abuses may have taken place
  • Thousands of alleged drug dealers have been killed since Duterte became president in 2016

Topic |   The Philippines
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:39am, 5 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures as he delivers his sixth State of the Nation Address in Quezon City, Metro Manila, in July. Photo: Reuters Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures as he delivers his sixth State of the Nation Address in Quezon City, Metro Manila, in July. Photo: Reuters
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures as he delivers his sixth State of the Nation Address in Quezon City, Metro Manila, in July. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE