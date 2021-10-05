Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures as he delivers his sixth State of the Nation Address in Quezon City, Metro Manila, in July. Photo: Reuters
Philippines to investigate 154 police over Rodrigo Duterte’s deadly drug war
- An initial probe found that the officers could be criminally liable for their conduct, in a rare admission by the state that abuses may have taken place
- Thousands of alleged drug dealers have been killed since Duterte became president in 2016
Topic | The Philippines
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures as he delivers his sixth State of the Nation Address in Quezon City, Metro Manila, in July. Photo: Reuters