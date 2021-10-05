Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos, son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, his wife, Louise, left, and his sister Imee, right, pictured in 2018. Photo: Reuters
Ferdinand Marcos Jnr, son of former dictator, runs for president of the Philippines
- The 64-year-old, who is popularly known as ‘Bongbong’, had long been touted as a candidate. He narrowly lost a bid for the vice-presidency in 2016
- He has served as provincial governor, congressman and senator since his return in 1991 from exile following his father’s 1986 overthrow
Topic | The Philippines
