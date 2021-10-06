Scientists conduct excavation work in Indonesia’s South Sulawesi. File photo: Handout
Ancient Indonesian teen’s DNA reshapes views on migration and race of early humans
- The teenager, named Besse by scientists, was buried in Indonesia’s Wallacea region and is one of the few well-preserved specimens found in the tropics
- The DNA of her 7,000-year-old skeleton suggests mixing between early humans from Asia and Siberia occurred earlier than previously thought
