Lee Hsien Yang, younger brother of Singapore’s prime minister Lee Hsien Loong. File photo: AFP
Singapore’s Lee Hsien Yang selling ‘resort-style’ home for US$12 million amid demand for luxury properties
- The bungalow sits on a land size of 9,888 square feet and has six bedrooms, two living rooms, a walk-in wine cellar and an infinity pool
- Lee’s move to sell the home comes as Singapore experiences a property frenzy that led to S$32.9 billion in sales in the first half of this year alone
Topic | Singapore
